Second Crash on Interstate 10 in Orange County adds delays

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a second crash that occurred on Interstate 10 westbound, approximately two (2) miles east of the crash near FM 1136. This crash involves a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle.

Motorists are urged to slow down and stay alert for stopped or slowing moving vehicles on the Interstate.

All westbound lanes of Interstate 10 from FM 1136 eastward are closed due to motor vehicle crashes. Motorists are urged to find an alternate travel route. Expect delays.