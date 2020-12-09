December 9, 2020

  • 77°

Orange Police Beat 12.8.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:58 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for December 8, 2020:

  • Found property at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on Womack Road

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar