Interstate 10 Closed in Orange County Due to Crash

At this time, all westbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10, near FM 1136, in Orange County are closed due to a multiple vehicle crash. The crash involves multiple commercial motor vehicles with one vehicle engulfed in flames.

DPS Troopers and other emergency personnel are in route to the scene; therefore, crash details are limited. Additional information will be released as details are confirmed.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate travel route. There is no time estimation as to when the roadway will reopen to traffic. Expect delays.