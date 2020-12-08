LaPlace man arrested in Orange

From staff reports

L’OBSERVATEUR

RESERVE — Kejuan Brown, 21, of LaPlace has been arrested for the murder of 21-year-old Nicholaus Paylor of Hester who was shot and killed Oct. 24 in Reserve. Based on the investigation, detectives determined Brown to be the suspected shooter and obtained a judicial warrant for his arrest.

With assistance from the Orange Police Department in Texas, Brown was arrested Nov. 29 in Texas. On Dec. 3, Brown was transported to the Sherman

Walker Correctional Facility and booked with second-degree murder.

On Oct. 24, officers responded to the 400 block of Northwest Second Street in Reserve in reference to a call of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle still running with no one inside the vehicle. Officers canvassed the area, but were unable to locate the driver. The next morning, Paylor’s body was found in a six-feet deep ditch, about 40 to 50 yards away from the vehicle.

No motive is known at this time, and bond had not yet been set as of press time.