December 8, 2020

  • 68°

Emergency Road Closures in Rose City

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:24 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020

All eastbound and westbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 in Rose City will be closed while Entergy replaces essential utility lines.  This closure will also include the service roads.

The closure will begin at 12:30 p.m. and is expected to last less than an hour.

Motorists should expect delays.

