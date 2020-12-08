Bears bolt past Jasper in nice road win

JASPER – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears placed four players in double figures as they rumbled past the Jasper Bulldogs 75-63 at Bulldog Gym Tuesday night to improve to 6-2 on the season.

Ben Elliott led the Bear arsenal with 20 points. Jesse Doucette chimed in with 19 points while Miguel Molina pumped in 11 and Brendon Brones added 10.

The Bears will visit Tatum Friday.