December 7, 2020

Vidor Police Beat 11.25-12.1.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:09 am Monday, December 7, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from November 25 – December 1, 2020:

Wednesday, Nov. 25

  • Theft at the 800 block of Kent Street

Thursday, Nov. 26

  • Damaged property at the 300 block of Texas Street
  • Assault at the 600 block of South Archie Street

Friday, Nov. 27

  • Theft at the 1000 block of Mimosa Street

Saturday, Nov. 28

  • Assist other agency at the 500 block of Main Street

Sunday, Nov. 29

  • Burglary at the 700 block of Cottonwood Street
  • Theft at the 400 block of Moore Road
  • Controlled substance at the 400 block of South Archie Street

Monday, Nov. 30

  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 3000 block of State Hwy. 12
  • Theft at the 1100 block of Main Street

Tuesday, Dec. 1

  • Theft at the 800 block of South Dewitt Street

 

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

