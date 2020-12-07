Orange Police Beat 12.4-12.6.20
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from December 4 – December 6, 2020:
Friday, Dec. 4
- Burglary at the 4500 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 5600 block of State Hwy. 87
- Sexual assault in the Orange area
Saturday, Dec. 5
- Damaged property at the 7400 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 2200 block of Coronado Place
Sunday, Dec, 6
- Miscellaneous class
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
