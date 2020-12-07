December 8, 2020

Orange Police Beat 12.4-12.6.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:01 pm Monday, December 7, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from December 4 – December 6, 2020:

Friday, Dec. 4

  • Burglary at the 4500 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 5600 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Sexual assault in the Orange area

Saturday, Dec. 5

  • Damaged property at the 7400 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 2200 block of Coronado Place

Sunday, Dec, 6

  • Miscellaneous class

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

