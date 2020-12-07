Newton County Sheriff’s report 12.7.20

PRESS RELEASE — Merry Christmas everyone. We have had a very busy week. Let’s see what has been going on.

We received a call from a man who had approximately $160,000 worth of equipment stolen up in Collin County. GPS on some of the stolen equipment. We got it located and most of it recovered. However, a Kubota side by side was missing. We are getting warrants on James Evans from Burkeville. He knows we are looking for him. Anyone knows his where abouts, let us know.

Received a call from a woman who was needing help as she was in labor. Help was too late. The little boy was born while his mom was on 911. Volunteer Fireman Howard West said the baby was breathing and moving. Thanks, Howard, for being there and helping.

Orange County S.O. transferred a 911 call to us where a man was having trouble with his neighbors. Man said neighbors were calling him bad names etc. He also stated the neighbors were speaking to him through satellites. Deputy Franklin got it taken care of.

We had a very bad car wreck at State Highway 87 and FM 2626 north of Newton. One of our citizens was deceased at the scene. Please remember the Hall family in your prayers.

I got a complaint about one of our 911 operators being rude. I looked into it and the call came in while the 911 operator was in the middle of working a fatal accident. She was very very busy getting troopers, fire department, ambulance, life flight, and first responders enroute to the fatal car wreck. Sometimes our 911 operators are pushed to the limit. Please understand.

I gotta go. Thought for the week: A smart person knows what to say. A wise person knows whether to say it or not. Y’all have a great week and if we can help, just holler. God Bless.