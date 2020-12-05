Gift of Life offers hope with the help of HEB

By Dawn Burleigh

H-E-B is a company that has maintained a commitment to charitable community involvement for more than 100. It continues it’s commitment by assisting the Gift of Life so at-risk woman could receive screenings on Wednesday in Orange.

A champion of Gift of Life’s cause for more than 20 years, H-E-B has been an invaluable community partner in the organization’s provision of free cancer screenings for medically underserved women and men and preventative educational outreach programming throughout seven Southeast Texas counties.

“I have had a great experience with the Gift of Life Program,” Shelia Tucker of Vidor said. “I am thankful and it is a blessing for HEB and others to donate. It gives peace of mind to those who can’t go elsewhere.”

Tucker said this was her eighth year utilizing the program.

For H-E-B representative, Kelly Boggs, it was a personal reason she was grateful to be on hand on Wednesday.

“My sister was diagnosed with cancer three years ago,” Boggs said. “Gift of Life helped get her into a hospital.”

She added she is grateful to work for a company which gives to the Gift of Life.

“I Love the H-E-B donates to help so many women,” Boggs said. “My sister is one of them.”

Her sister, Boggs was proud to say, is now cancer free.

Regina Rogers, founder of the Gift of Life, said H-E-B has been a valuable asset to the organization.

“H-E-B has been with us for 25 years and we have an extraordinary relationship,” Rogers said. “It is because of the people running the company and the people working in the stores.”

Rogers added it is because the company is equally concerned about people needing help.

“People always first,” Boggs said.

Julie Rogers “Gift of Life” Program is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization located in Beaumont, Texas and serving seven Southeast Texas counties. The organization has funded more than 31,000 free mammograms and nearly 9,000 free prostate cancer screenings, and has conducted nearly 1,500 educational outreach encounters since its inception, reaching more than 100,000 children and adults since inception. In addition, the organization has helped extend the lives of more than 275 individuals who have been diagnosed with breast or prostate cancer and provided access to treatment through its efforts. The Gift of Life takes a holistic approach in the fight against cancer by focusing on education, detection, access to treatment and follow-up support.

Having been recognized as using “best practices” by UTMB, the organization received the prestigious Harold P. Freedman award from the American Cancer Society in 2003 “for showing outstanding efforts in providing cancer control activities to the underserved populations in the State of Texas.”

Additionally, the Texas Medical Association Foundation (TMAF) presented its 2011 John P. McGovern Champion of Health Award to the Gift of Life, recognizing the program for its outstanding contribution to Texas public health through its holistic approach to fighting cancer, according to it’s official website.

According to H-E-B’s official website, giving back to the community is it’s way of saying thank you:

“We make it a priority to get involved and make a difference in the lives of our friends and neighbors.”