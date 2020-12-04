Southeast Texas hospitals encourage local blood donations amid critical shortage in blood supply

A vital resource in our community is running low and we need your help!

There is a critical shortage in the blood supply, both locally and nationwide. While there is still some uncertainty during the pandemic, the need for blood is one thing that will not change. Unfortunately, emergencies happen nearly every day during this pandemic and your voluntary blood donations help meet the needs of patients in our local hospitals. Local donations are down this year for various reasons, including closures of schools and businesses that normally host blood drives and the impact of hurricanes to Southeast Texas in 2020.

We encourage people who are well and healthy to consider giving the gift of life this holiday season. Every one blood donation can save multiple lives. All blood types are needed. Visit and donate today!

LifeShare Beaumont

4305 Laurel Avenue

Beaumont, TX 77707

409.838.5289

Monday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Find more on stops of LifeShare bus on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LifeShareBloodCenterBeaumont/