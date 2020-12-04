Lady Bobcats control PN-G

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats made quick work of the PN-G Lady Indians, rolling to a 47-25 win at Bobcat Gym Friday night.

Harleigh Rawls led the Lady Bobcats (5-2) in scoring with 13 points and had three rebounds.

Joli Ponfick contributed 11 points, five rebounds and three assists. Greenlea Oldham chimed in with 10 points and six rebounds while Kenadie DuBois had eight points and three rebounds.

The Lady Bobcats will crank up District 22-4A play Tuesday when they visit Vidor.