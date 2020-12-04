Cardinals drop tight one in Coldspring
COLDSPRING – The Bridge City Cardinals fought hard but dropped a tight 65-59 road decision to the Coldspring Trojans Thursday evening.
Gabe Castillo led the Cardinals with 15 points while Austin Richardson chimed in with nine points.
The Cardinals will visit Evadale Saturday with the JV starting at 1 p.m. and the varsity at 2:30 p.m.
