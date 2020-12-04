Bears put the hurt on Kountze in big road rout

KOUNTZE – The road warrior Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears snagged a dominating 94-39 victory over the Kountze Lions Friday night at Lions Gym.

Ben Elliott led the LC-M (5-1) onslaught with a game-high 26 points. The Bears got a huge double double from Brendon Brones as well as he finished with 20 points and snared 14 rebounds.

Jesse Doucette filtered in 11 points and grabbed eight boards. Alantheon Winn contributed 11 points as well and Da’ Marion Morris also filled out the state sheet and also had a double-double, scoring 10 points while dishing off 12 assists to go along with seven boards.

The Bears return to action Saturday when they visit Hardin-Jefferson in a 2 p.m. start.