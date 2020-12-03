Toy Coffee motoring along with happy hearts; donations can still be made from 4-6 p.m.

There is no question that the Service League of Orange, along with the Salvation Army of Orange realizes how import the tradition of Toy Coffee and the need of children to have a merry Christmas.

The first Toy Coffee was held in 1956 and has been held annually by the Service League of Orange ever since.

With a shortage of bell ringers this year, Salvation Army is striving to Rescue Christmas and the Service League is using their theme as the Toy Coffee theme this year.

The event is being held today (Dec. 3) at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

There have been so many tremendous donors already early on Thursday with several groups dropping off donations.

West Orange-Stark High School came in on a bus with several students donating toys along with Orangefield High School.

One group definitely turned some heads though.

“West Orange-Stark Elementary came in with over 3,000 canned goods and 65 toys,” said Service League Chairperson Patsy Kemp. “That’s so amazing. People are being so gracious with their donations thus far and I want to thank all of the volunteers out here as well. We’ll be out here later from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. and we’ll look to see some more smiling faces.”

The event has raised approximately $34,000 and over 4,000 toys for Orange County children in the last nine years. In 2019, 630 toys were collected and $4,807 was donated during the event.