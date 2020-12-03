MVE teacher wins Horace Mann’s “You Are Awesome” Sweepstakes

Ms. Candice Shafer, Fine Arts teacher at Mauriceville Elementary received $486.67 to fully fund her DonorsChoose project during Horace Mann’s You Are Awesome Sweepstakes. DonorsChoose provides a way for teachers to post classroom project requests, allowing donors to identify and choose projects to support.

According to Shafer, “My students and I are excited to receive the generous donation from Horace Mann! Our painting racks will benefit our classroom by organizing paintings and projects as well as keeping them stored safely! Thank you, Horace Mann!”

“Horace Mann is always looking for more ways to support educators, and here at the Lumberton office we’re excited to help the educators of Southeast Texas however we can.” – Quinton Mayer, local HM agent.

Horace Mann, through the You Are Awesome Sweepstakes, recently awarded $10,000 in DonorsChoose funding to educators nationwide. Winners were randomly drawn during the promotion period and will receive full funding for their designated DonorsChoose project, up to a maximum of $500 per winner.