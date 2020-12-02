Vidor man indicted for two counts of assault in retaliation

Lucas Marks, 29, of Vidor, was indicted by the Jefferson County Grand Jury on Wednesday for two counts of retaliation, third degree felonies, for incidents which occurred July 18, 2020 at the 5900 block of College Street in Beaumont.

Beaumont Police Department dispatched officers to the location in reference to a disturbance at approximately 7:45 p.m.

A male was attempting to fight several persons in the parking lot.

The male was identified as Marks and was slurring his word and refusing to listen to commands, according to an affidavit from Jefferson County.

Marks began thrashing round and resisting arrest to the point the officers had to use restraints, called a WARP, for his safety and the safety of others.

Marks made several comments that once he was out, he was going to hurt everyone.

Marks was transported to a hospital for medical clearance. While at the medical facility, Marks told the officers that he was going to cause them harm while using profanity. He also told another officer that he would kill the officer and cut the officers family’s throat.

Indictment is not be considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.