Santa’s Christmas Drive-thru
West Orange is hosting Santa’s Christmas Drive-thru from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 8 at West Orange City Hall located at 2700 Western Ave. in West Orange. Use Austin Street entrance behind City Hall. Follow directions through the parking lot toward Western Ave. where Santa will have gift bags for the children.
