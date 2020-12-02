Deck the halls…
The first of many Christmas scenes was beginning to take shape as City of Orange employees began decorating City Hall in Orange on Monday, November 30. Tyler Glover, left, and Doug Cabiness were putting the finishing touches on the annual decorations just after a cold front moved through Orange County, making it feel a little more like Christmas.
Right down Santa Claus Lane
Carol Sims, Lila Speck, Rose Simar and Tricia Stroud decorate a Christmas Tree at the Orange Train Depot Museum in... read more