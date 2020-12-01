OCSO investigates fire and death of a child

PRESS RELEASE — On Monday, November 30, 2020 at approximately 5:44 P.M. Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 Block of Austin Street in Vidor, Texas in reference to a structure fire. Upon their arrival an adult male was transported to Galveston Medical Center for injuries sustained from the fire. While on scene it was determined a child was in the structure and was pronounced deceased. Detectives from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and a State Fire Marshall will be working the investigation of the cause of the fire and the death of the child. No other deaths or injuries occurred on the scene. The investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time.