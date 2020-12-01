Mustangs cruise past Evadale

WEST ORANGE -The West Orange Stark Running Mustangs hosted the Evadale Rebels in a non-district battle Tuesday night at Mustang Gym and came away with a 62-40 victory.

The Mustangs would never trail in the game as they are now 3-3 on the year. The Mustangs were led by Braden Gant’s double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. Quintin Proctor would help Gant in the paint scoring 14 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double himself, the inside play of Gant and Proctor was too much for Evadale to handle.

Brian Keller would get in early foul trouble having to sit most of the first half but would score 8 of his 10 points in the second half, most coming from his 6 steals. Darren Anderson did a good job running the Mustang offense dishing out 4 assists to go along with 8 points.

Coach D.J.Wilson said “We played sloppy and uninspired, right now we have a chemistry issue that we have to fix in order for us to achieve our season goals. If we get this fixed, we can play with anyone”.

The Mustangs will remain at home Friday when they welcome in the Huffman Falcons.