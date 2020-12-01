Bears fall just short in tight road loss to Nederland

NEDERLAND – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears dropped their first game of the season but it wasn’t without a fight as they dropped a 46-42 decision to a powerful and ranked Class 5A unit in Nederland Tuesday night.

Jesse Doucette had another big night for the Bears (4-1) as he filtered in 22 points. Ben Elliott contributed nine points while Brendon Brones and Da’Marion Morris were credited for excellent defensive play.

The Bears will return to action Friday when they visit Kountze.