Cardinals snag a pair of big wins

The Bridge City Cardinals snagged a pair of nice wins late over the Thanksgiving Break.

They defeated Port Arthur Memorial at home 55-45 and downed Cleveland on the road 60-37 to improve to 5-1 on the young season.

Against PAM, Austin Richardson led the Cardinals with 17 points. Gabe Castillo filtered in 14 points while Grant Boudreaux had 10 and Braylen Collins added six.

Against Cleveland, Richardson led the way with 16 points while Collins contributed nine points and Boudreaux eight.