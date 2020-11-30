November 30, 2020

Bobcats throttle Evadale

By Van Wade

Published 11:05 am Monday, November 30, 2020

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Bobcats hammered the Evadale Rebels 87-50 Saturday to improve to 6-0 on the season.

The Bobcats placed four players in double figures.

Pete Ragusa scored a team-high 18 points. Bryce Bergeron filtered in 15 points while Payton Wrinkle had 14 and Zane Wrinkle 11.

Daniel Durbin added nine points and Aaron Miller had seven points and nine rebounds.

Morgan Sampson had eight rebounds for the Bobcats while Payton Wrinkle and Koen Maddox added five boards apiece. Ragusa had five assists while Bergeron had four.

