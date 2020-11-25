LTTE: Thankful for a great coach

When you consider coaching young girls’ softball you really should have your wife get you an appointment to see a psychiatrist. Thank heavens that an aspiring baseball coach didn’t do that when he had two girls that wanted to play ball. Wayne Stephenson had every opportunity to move into a head baseball coaching position for which he was properly groomed by the best in southeast Texas.

However, his path would take a turn for the better to avoid UIL conflicts to continue to coach “his girls”. Not everything went smoothly…not every players’ family understood the path that was ahead of them…but Wayne pursued and begged us to come along. Thank you for all the years of service to kids that were never yours. Thank you, Wayne Stephenson, for loving them like your own.

Edward Frenzel