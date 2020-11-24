Louisiana Woman Indicted in $4.8M Elder Fraud Scheme

TYLER, Texas — A 44-year-old Shreveport, Louisiana woman has been indicted for her role in an elder fraud scheme in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox.

Monica Ruiz was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury, which charged her with wire fraud.

According to the indictment, Ruiz enlisted a variety of false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises in a scheme to defraud an elderly victim from Bullard, Texas. Among the various misrepresentations Ruiz made in order to obtain money from the victim were the following:

– That Ruiz had been in a coma;

– That Ruiz had brain surgery;

– That Ruiz was falsely arrested and imprisoned;

– That Ruiz had bribed a judge and prosecutor;

– That Ruiz’s son died in a car accident in Pennsylvania;

– That Ruiz was in a car accident;

– That Ruiz had a kidney transplant;

– That Ruiz’s daughter was committed to a mental institution;

– That Ruiz was incarcerated; and

– That Ruiz’s grandmother died.

At times, Ruiz impersonated other people in communications with the victim. At other times, she created and used false personas in communications with the victim. Over the course of her scheme, Ruiz obtained more than $4.850 million from the victim.

If convicted, Ruiz faces up to 20 years in federal prison. A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

In October 2017, President Trump signed the bipartisan Elder Abuse Prevention and Prosecution Act (EAPPA) into law. The EAPPA’s purpose is to increase the federal government’s focus on preventing elder abuse and exploitation. Subsequently, the Department of Justice launched the Elder Justice Initiative (EJI). Through the EJI, the Department has participated in hundreds of criminal and civil enforcement actions involving misconduct that targeted vulnerable seniors. This past March, the Department announced the largest elder fraud enforcement action in American history, charging more than 400 defendants in a nationwide sweep. The Department has likewise conducted hundreds of trainings and outreach sessions across the country. The EJI website contains useful information, including educational resources about prevalent financial scams so you can guard against them.

In August, the Eastern District of Texas announced plans to develop a new initiative, in partnership with law enforcement, to increase enforcement efforts to combat transnational elder fraud schemes and their extensive networks of associates and money mules who launder the stolen funds.

If you or someone you know is age 60 or older and has been a victim of financial fraud, help is standing by at the National Elder Fraud Hotline: 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311). This U.S. Department of Justice hotline, managed by the Office for Victims of Crime, is staffed by experienced professionals who provide personalized support to callers by assessing the needs of the victim, and identifying relevant next steps. Case managers will identify appropriate reporting agencies, provide information to callers to assist them in reporting, connect callers directly with appropriate agencies, and provide resources and referrals, on a case-by-case basis. Reporting is the first step. Reporting can help authorities identify those who commit fraud and reporting certain financial losses due to fraud as soon as possible can increase the likelihood of recovering losses. The hotline is staffed 7 days a week from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. English, Spanish, and other languages are available.

This case is being investigated by the U.S. Secret Service with the assistance of the Tyler Police Department and the Louisiana State Police – Gaming Enforcement Division and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathaniel C. Kummerfeld.