Bobcats sink Hardin with big second half

HARDIN – Outscoring Hardin 35-21 in the second half, the Orangefield Bobcats defeated the Hornets 54-48 Tuesday to improve to 5-0 on the season.

Bryce Bergeron led the Bobcats, scoring 17 points while grabbing seven rebounds and swiping five steals.

Pete Ragusa pumped in 15 points and had four assists.

Aaron Miller and Diego Reyes scored eight points apiece for the Bobcats, who return to action Dec. 1 at Warren.