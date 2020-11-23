Mustangs take down Baytown Lee

BAYTOWN – The West Orange Stark Running Mustangs got back to .500 basketball Monday against the Baytown Lee Rebels, winning 48-45.

The Mustangs started out slow struggling to score the ball early causing them to trail at half 20-19. Coach Wilson brought up freshman Key’shawn Robinson who sparked the Mustangs offense and defense. Key’shawn would finish the game with 3 points and 4 assists all coming after being inserted after the half.

Once he ignited the spark Michael Wardlow would take over scoring 13 of his game high 23 points in the second half. He was unstoppable on offense Coach Wilson said. Bryan Keller would come up big hitting key free-throws and playing great defense finishing with 7 points and 4 steals. Sophomore Darren Anderson would add 9 points and 4 steals as well as he is getting in basketball shape after a long football season.

Coach Wilson said “we have the athletes, size and talent, now it’s time to figure out the right rotations and chemistry. If we can do this, then we can be really good. However, we have a long way to go and have to start taking better care of the ball. We finally have our Mustangs from the gridiron who are getting back into basketball mode and when that happens we will be a hard matchup.”