Mustangs fall to Shepherd on the road

SHEPHERD – The West Orange Stark Running Mustangs played the Shepherd Pirates Saturday and took one on the chin.

The Pirate jumped out to an early lead of 18 – 5 in the first quarter which would have the Mustangs playing catchup all game long. The Pirates were led by 6’10 Senior Brian Davis who had 22 points and 18 rebounds. Coach Wilson said “thank goodness it’s early in the season because we have to do a better job in so many areas”.

The Mustangs were led off the bench by Sophomore Darren Anderson 11 points and Junior Michael Wardlow chipped in 10.

The Mustangs visit Baytown Lee Monday.