November 23, 2020

Cardinals zip past Dayton

By Van Wade

Published 8:32 am Monday, November 23, 2020

DAYTON – The Bridge City Cardinals snagged a 55-41 road win against Dayton Saturday.

Gabe Castillo paced the Cardinals with 18 points. Grant Boudreaux filtered in 10 points while Trey Lovelace and Dylan Collazo scored seven points apiece.

Bridge City travels to Tarkington Monday.

