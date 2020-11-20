Orange Police Beat 11.13-11.19.20
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from November 13 – November 19, 2020
Friday, Nov. 13
- Stolen vehicle at the 1600 block of Lindenwood Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 87 and Robin
- Firing weapon at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
- Firing weapon at the 200 block of Morrell Blvd
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1600 block of Burton Ave
- Assault at the 300 block of Schley Ave.
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 12800 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
- Theft at the 1400 block of Cherry Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Interstate 10
Saturday, Nov. 14
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive
- Controlled substance near Interstate 10 and State Hwy. 62
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 600 block of Knox Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of Simmons Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 87
- Driving under the influence alcohol at the 3600 block of Hemlock Street
- Robbery at the 3900 block of 16th Street
Sunday, Nov. 15
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive
- Sexual assault in Orange
- Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10
- Damaged property at the 2100 block of Allie Payne Road
Monday, Nov. 16
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
- Driving under the influence alcohol at the 100 block of College Street
- Assault at the 400 block of Knox Ave
Tuesday, Nov. 17
- Theft at the 6400 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage near Interstate 10 and State Hwy. 62
- Assault at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
- Theft at the 600 block of Burton Ave
- Firing a weapon at the 2900 block of 17th Street
Wednesday, Nov. 18
- Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Assault on Circle F
Thursday, Nov. 19
- Controlled substance at the 100 block of Green Ave
- Assault at the 2000 block of 4th Street
- Burglary at Sunset and 20th Street
- Firing a weapon at the 1100 block of 3rd Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Kiwanis Club of Orange cancels Christmas parade
Kiwanis Club of Orange announced today that the club has cancelled this year’s Christmas parade. “ We wanted to be... read more