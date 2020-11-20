Bears motor past Beaumont Kelly

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears improved to 3-0 on the season with a 81-52 victory over the Kelly Bulldogs Friday night.

Jesse Doucette paced the balanced Bears with 21 points while Ben Elliott had 20.

Cole Freeman pumped in 11 points for the Bears while Da’Marion Morris had six points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals.

The Bears will visit Buna Monday.