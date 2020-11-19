November 19, 2020

Vidor Police Beat 11.11-11.17.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:30 am Thursday, November 19, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from November 11 – November 17, 2020:

Wednesday, Nov. 11

  • Assault at the 1000 block of Orange Street

Thursday, Nov. 12

  • Burglary at the 700 block of Stadium Street
  • Burglary at the 300 block of Haley Street
  • Theft at the 300 block of Haley Street

Friday, Nov. 13

  • Suspicious person near Stadium and Haley
  • Theft at the 100 block of West Bolivar Street

Saturday, Nov. 14

  • Hit and run resulting in injury at the1600 block of Main Street
  • Burglary at the 400 block of Park Street

Sunday, Nov. 15

  • Theft at the 200 block of West Freeway

Monday, Nov. 16

  • Theft at the 20600 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 200 block of Wilson Street

Tuesday, Nov. 17

  • Burglary at the 20600 block of Interstate 10

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

