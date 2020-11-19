NWS Lake Charles weather update: Thu 11.19.20
This weekend will be warm and dry. Temperatures will be in the 50s in the morning, and the 70s in the afternoon.
Next week will show two cold front passages – one early Monday, and another on Tuesday-Wednesday.
There will be a chance for showers in the Tuesday through Thursday (Thanksgiving Day) time frame.
