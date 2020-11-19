November 19, 2020

  • 73°

NWS Lake Charles weather update: Thu 11.19.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:48 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020

This weekend will be warm and dry. Temperatures will be in the 50s in the morning, and the 70s in the afternoon.
Next week will show two cold front passages – one early Monday, and another on Tuesday-Wednesday.

There will be a chance for showers in the Tuesday through Thursday (Thanksgiving Day) time frame.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar