Monday night shooting victim passes

By Dawn Burleigh

A shooting is now considered a homicide as the investigation continues. Daricko Stevens, 21, passed away at 12:03 Thursday after suffering from several bullet wounds on Monday night.

Orange Police Department received a report of a shooting incident at approximately 7:42 p.m. Monday at the 400 block of Knox Ave. in Orange.

Stevens, of Eunice, Louisiana was visiting relatives at the time of the shooting.

“We have interviewed several persons involved and believe the all the persons involved are from Eunice,” Captain Robert Enmon said.

Anyone who has any information concerning this case is asked to contact the Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS.