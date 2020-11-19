BC standout golfer Underwood inks with Southern Arkansas

Bridge City’s Cadence Underwood signed to play collegiate golf for Southern Arkansas University Thursday in front of family and friends at the Bridge City High School Library Thursday afternoon.

Underwood has received plenty of honors in what has been a stellar run as a Lady Cardinal thus far, her accolades includes:

Player of the year Freshman, Sophomore, & Junior seasons

MVP Freshman, sophomore, & Junior seasons

Won the Babe Zaharias Character and Leadership Award 2019

Regional qualifier Freshman year

Regional qualifier Sophomore year with a top 10 finish

Placed 1st in 4 straight tournaments prior to COVID cancellations

Played 4 years on varsity golf team

National Honor Society Junior and Senior year

Student Council student body Junior and Senior year

Head Varsity Cheerleader