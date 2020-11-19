BC standout golfer Underwood inks with Southern Arkansas
Bridge City’s Cadence Underwood signed to play collegiate golf for Southern Arkansas University Thursday in front of family and friends at the Bridge City High School Library Thursday afternoon.
Underwood has received plenty of honors in what has been a stellar run as a Lady Cardinal thus far, her accolades includes:
Player of the year Freshman, Sophomore, & Junior seasons
MVP Freshman, sophomore, & Junior seasons
Won the Babe Zaharias Character and Leadership Award 2019
Regional qualifier Freshman year
Regional qualifier Sophomore year with a top 10 finish
Placed 1st in 4 straight tournaments prior to COVID cancellations
Played 4 years on varsity golf team
National Honor Society Junior and Senior year
Student Council student body Junior and Senior year
Head Varsity Cheerleader
