Packing up Thanksgiving

Orange Rotary, United Way of Orange along with volunteers from WOS High School helped pack 500 boxes on Tuesday for a Thanksgiving food giveaway. The record was 300 boxes packed in 45 minutes last year. This year, the volunteers packed 500 boxes in one hour. Captain Jan Zuniga said she had great volunteers who were up to the challenge. The event kicks off the holiday programs the Salvation Army holds for the community such as the Red Kettle Bell Ringers and Adopt an Angel. To find out more about how you can Rescue Christmas visit https://www.salvationarmytexas.org/Orange/