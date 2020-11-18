Making Christmas dreams a reality

From staff reports

The Angel Tree Program, along with The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign, is one of The Salvation Army’s best-known Christmas efforts. More than 100,000 children across Texas will experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning thanks to generous donors and the help of The Salvation Army.

“The Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children, seniors, and families who might be struggling to afford Christmas gifts this year. With all that 2020 has brought, more families than ever are in need of a little extra support and assistance,” said Captain Zuniga of The Salvation Army. “Angels are available for adoption by community members and businesses, who in a small way will deliver the magic and message of Christmas to those in need.”

The Salvation Army Angel Trees are located at area Walmart’s and other businesses during the holidays. The trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a child who – without this program – may not receive a gift at Christmas. “We are grateful for the generous support of our community and local businesses that work alongside The Salvation Army to provide a joyous Christmas to those in need,” said Zuniga.

Angels will be available for adoption throughout the months of November and December at Walmart West Orange, Walmart Bridge City, Lookin Good Salon, Sabine Federal Credit Union, The Salvation Army Office, and various private businesses and churches.

Last year, 365 angels were available for adoption in Orange, and this year there are 400 children enrolled in the program. Gift distribution will take place at The Salvation Army of Orange County Office on December 16. All angels adopted will need to be returned by Friday, December 11.

“A brand-new way to support The Salvation Army Angel Tree this year is through Walmart Registry for Good,” said Zuniga. “Walmart has partnered with The Salvation Army to make it possible for donors to purchase needed items online that will be delivered directly to The Salvation Army. You can search for The Salvation Army Orange at www.walmartangeltree.com and order items today that will benefit local families.”

Volunteers are needed throughout December to work to sort and distribute items received.

For more information about adopting an Angel, or current volunteer opportunities please call The Salvation Army at (409) 291-8400 or visit us at 1950 Martin Luther King Dr, Orange, TX 77630. Check out other ways you can give or get involved at www.salvationarmytexas.org/Orange/.