2020 Holiday Art Market set in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES – The Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA and the City of Lake Charles announce the 2020 Holiday Art Market, which will take place on Saturday, November 28 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the front plaza of 1911 Historic City Hall at 1001 Ryan Street in Lake Charles.

“The Holiday Art Market has been a staple in our community’s holiday season for years, and with a few adjustments, I am pleased that we are able to continue this tradition in 2020.” Stated Devan Corbello, the Executive Director of the Arts & Humanities Council. “For many local artists, this will be the first time they’re able to sell their work in person, and I cannot think of a better gift to give than a truly unique and local piece of art!”

The Holiday Art Market will feature both local art vendors, such as A Touch of Color by Jason Sprick, and local food by Oh Taste and See Diner. It will also coincide with the largest shopping weekend of the year, and on national “Small Business Saturday,” which encourages holiday shoppers to shop small and local stores when searching for the perfect gift.

In an effort to protect the health of all vendors, volunteers, and participants, the event will be held outside, on the front plaza of 1911 Historic City Hall. Masks and social distancing are required while attending the event.

The event is sponsored by The City of Lake Charles and the Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA.