November 17, 2020

  • 59°
Orange County Sheriff's Office

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 11.2-11.8.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:38 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from November 2 – November 8, 2020:

Monday, Nov. 2

  • Burglary at the 13000 block of Interstate 10 in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 500 block of Jackson Street in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 1900 block of North Tram Road in Vidor
  • Theft at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Harassment at the 5100 block of Alabama Street in Vidor
  • Animal bite at the 7000 block of West Windy Lane in Orangefield
  • Disturbance at the 5600 block of Turner Road in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 1400 block of Kenwood Drive in Vidor

Tuesday, Nov. 3

  • Cruelty to animals at the 11000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
  • Animal bite at the 3300 block of Marguerite Drive in Orange
  • Trespass at the 16000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Wednesday, Nov. 4

  • Criminal mischief at the 600 block of Farm to Market Road 1078 in Orange
  • Animal bite at the 9500 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 9000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
  • Assault at the 2600 block of Singletary Road in Orange

Thursday, Nov. 5

  • Traffic stop at the 400 block of Main Street in Vidor. The driver was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
  • Suspicious circumstances of harassment through text messages in Vidor
  • Sexual assault in Vidor
  • Theft at the 15000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442
  • Theft at the 4800 block of Monroe Street in Vidor
  • Traffic stop on State Hwy. 12 in Mauriceville. A person was arrested for an outstanding warrant and a controlled substance.

Friday, Nov. 6

  • Disturbance at the 10000 block of Camellia Road in Rose City.
  • Burglary at the 10000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
  • Theft at the 5100 block of Farm to Market 1006 in Orange
  • Burglary at the 7600 block of Alice Street in Orange

Saturday, Nov, 7

  • Theft at the 3600 block of Farm to Market Road 408 in Orange
  • Assault at the 9700 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange

Sunday, Nov. 8

  • Disturbance at the 5200 block of Ave. A in Orange
  • Vicious animal at the 10000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Burglary at the 17000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Burglary at the 9700 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Assault at the 900 block of Cornell Road in Vidor

 

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar