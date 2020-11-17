November 17, 2020

Van Wade/Orange Leader

LC-M’s Stephenson inks with Blinn JC

By Van Wade

Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

LC-M softball standout Madeline Stephenson signed to play college softball for Blinn Junior College in front of family and friends Tuesday.

Stephenson is a four-year Varsity Letterman named as 2019 District 22-4A First Team Infielder, 2019 KOGT Newcomer of the Year and 2019 Orange Leader Second Team Infielder. Madeline’s parents are Lisa and Wayne Stephenson.

