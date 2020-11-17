LC-M’s Stephenson inks with Blinn JC
LC-M softball standout Madeline Stephenson signed to play college softball for Blinn Junior College in front of family and friends Tuesday.
Stephenson is a four-year Varsity Letterman named as 2019 District 22-4A First Team Infielder, 2019 KOGT Newcomer of the Year and 2019 Orange Leader Second Team Infielder. Madeline’s parents are Lisa and Wayne Stephenson.
