East Chambers downs Lady Mustangs

WEST ORANGE – The West Orange – Stark Lady Mustangs suffered their first loss of the year 49-31 to East Chambers.

The Lady Mustangs started out slow in the 1st quarter with East Chambers taking a 11-4 lead.

“We came out flat to start the game. We have to do a better job offensively and take care of the ball, ” said Coach Michael Bethea.

The Lady Mustangs began the 2nd quarter by cutting the lead to one point before East Chambers would go on a run to lead at the half 24-18.

“We played Lady Mustangs basketball to open the 2nd quarter. I felt we were awake now and ready to take the game over. You have to give the East Chambers girls credit for playing extremely hard and not quiting to extend the lead before the half, ” said Bethea.

East Chambers came out at halftime and outscored the Lady Mustangs 17-2. Bethea added, “We struggled in all phases of the game in the 3rd quarter.”