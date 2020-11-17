Bears notch win over PN-G

PORT NECHES – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears snagged a nice road victory Tuesday night, downing the Port Neches-Groves Indians 68-60 at The Reservation.

Jesse Doucette paced four Bears (2-0) in double figures by exploding for 26 points and now has 51 points in the Bears’ first two games.

Brendon Brones, Ben Elliott and Cole Freeman each had 10 points for the Bears, who will play host to Beaumont Kelly Friday.