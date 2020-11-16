WO-S-China Spring area round ticket information

The WOS (Visitors) vs. China Springs Area Round Football game will be played on Friday, November 20th at 7:30 pm at Bulldog Stadium (Magnolia High School) in Magnolia. Tickets will be sold in the Athletic office on Wednesday, November 18th from 9-12 & 1-3pm and Thursday, November 19th from 9-12 only. Tickets prices are $8 pre-sale and at the gates.