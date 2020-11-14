Bears open season with romp of Liberty

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears started the season with a flurry as they ran past the Liberty Panthers 80-57 at Hargrove Gym Saturday.

Jesse Doucette powered the Bear arsenal with 25 points. Ben Elliott filtered in 18 points. Cole Freeman pumped in 10 points while Miguel Molina scored nine points and yanked down eight rebounds.

The Bears trailed 19-5 at the end of the first quarter but outscored the Panthers 65-38 the rest of the way,

LC-M will visit PN-G Tuesday.