Lady Bobcats motor past PN-G, 60-45

PORT NECHES – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats snagged a 60-45 win on the road against the Port Neches-Groves Lady Indians Friday night.

Greenlea Oldham paced the balanced Lady Bobcats (1-1) with 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Harleigh Rawls pumped in 15 points. Joli Ponfick notched 14 points and six rebounds. Madison Greenway added six points and eight boards.

The Lady Bobcats will play host to Nederland Tuesday.