Bridge City’s Carpenter inks with Lamar baseball

Bridge City baseball standout Sam Carpenter signed to play college baseball for Lamar University Friday at the Bridge City High School Library in front of family, friends and coaches.

Carpenter will be entering his fourth year on the varsity for long-time Bridge City coach Chad Landry. He was a First Team All-District selection as a sophomore and was having an amazing season on the mound and at the plate as a junior last season before COVID-19 shut down spring sports. The Cardinals were ranked No.1 in the state and were 15-0-1 when things shut down.