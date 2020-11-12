November 12, 2020

  • 70°

NWS Lake Charles Weekly Weather Briefing 11.12.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:19 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020

Above normal temperatures will continue through the weekend with no appreciable chance of precipitation. A cold front will push through the area Sunday afternoon/evening accompanied by a few showers. Temperatures will drop closer to seasonal normals behind the front Monday – Thursday.

