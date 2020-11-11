Lady Bobcats Humplik, Grant ink softball scholarships
ORANGEFIELD – Two standout Orangefield Lady Bobcat softball players signed to play collegiate softball Wednesday afternoon in front of family and friends at Bobcat Gym at the high school.
Emma Humplik will be taking her talents to South Florida while Olivia Grant will look to be a spark again at Navarro College. Congrats to both!
