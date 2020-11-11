Jenkins recognized as Voice of the Bobcats for 25 years
In Orangefield’s last home football game last week, Orangefield ISD recognized Judge Chad Jenkins for his dedication to the district and serving as the voice of the Fighting Bobcats for the past 25 years. Congrats Chad and thanks for everything you have done for the district.
You Might Like
Rural residents in Texas may suffer if AT&T discontinues DSL
By Roz Brown Texas News Service AUSTIN, Texas — Customers of AT&T in Texas are at risk of losing service... read more