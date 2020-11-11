November 11, 2020

Photo courtesy OFISD

Jenkins recognized as Voice of the Bobcats for 25 years

By Van Wade

Published 9:00 am Wednesday, November 11, 2020

In Orangefield’s last home football game last week, Orangefield ISD recognized Judge Chad Jenkins for his dedication to the district and serving as the voice of the Fighting Bobcats for the past 25 years. Congrats Chad and thanks for everything you have done for the district.

